SF Scores Win In Airport Health Ordinance Preemption Row

By Linda Chiem (April 5, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Tuesday that a San Francisco ordinance aimed at expanding airport workers' health care access is not preempted by federal law, rejecting a legal challenge from the trade group representing the largest U.S. airlines. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen granted summary judgment to the city and county of San Francisco and denied Airlines for America's bid for partial summary judgment in its challenge to the Healthy Airport Ordinance, which set minimum health insurance coverage standards for employers at San Francisco International Airport. Judge Chen concluded Tuesday that as the owner and operator of SFO, the city and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS