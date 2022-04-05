Valsartan MDL Judge OKs Out-Of-State Litigants, More Claims

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 5, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Tuesday that multidistrict litigation against drug manufacturers, pharmacies and wholesalers over carcinogens in blood pressure drugs can expand to include out-of-state litigants and warranty claims under laws in nearly two dozen jurisdictions. In an opinion that considered objections to a special master's report on the litigants' motion to amend their claims, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler sided with the special master's take that U.S. Supreme Court precedent and other case law don't preclude named plaintiffs from representing potential class members living in other states. The special master had reversed Judge Kugler's previous ruling barring...

