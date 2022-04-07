Uber Drivers' App Use Makes NY Roads Unsafe, Suit Says

By Jonathan Capriel (April 7, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has caused New York streets to become "unsafe and hazardous" by requiring its drivers to continuously check the ride-share app on their phones while on the road, according to a lawsuit filed in New York state court by a man hit by an Uber driver on Long Island. The collision caused Marden Hernandez Guevara to suffer permanent and disabling injuries, according to his lawsuit filed Tuesday. While ride-share driver Peter S. Kanuika is partially to blame, a good share of liability lies with Uber for creating and causing an ongoing diversion, Hernandez claimed. "Uber's required use by its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS