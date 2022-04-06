White Farmers, Feds Fight Minority Farmers' Bid To Intervene

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 6, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Two white farmers and the federal government have asked an Illinois federal judge to deny requests from the National Black Farmers Association and the Association of American Indian Farmers to intervene in a suit challenging the government's pandemic fund for minority farmers, saying the groups have not shown how the government does not adequately represent their interests. In a motion filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, brothers Matthew and Joshua Morton argued that the two associations' request to intervene in their suit was untimely. The groups' potential participation would also not present a different...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS