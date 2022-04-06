T-Mobile, Investor End Suit Over Massive Data Breach

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 6, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Litigation between T-Mobile Inc. and a long-term stockholder came to an end after the parties agreed to dismiss the suit due to the stockholder's inability to prove standing over claims the company misled investors about its protection of consumer data. In an order signed Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones approved the voluntary dismissal of Harold Litwin's claims against the mobile company and its board of directors, including company President and CEO Michael Sievert, ruling that the case would be dismissed without prejudice, and the parties would bear their own legal costs and fees. The judge found there was no...

