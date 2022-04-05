Ex-DOD Cybersecurity Official Sues For Docs On Suspension

By Daniel Wilson (April 5, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Former high-ranking U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity official Katie Arrington sued the Pentagon again on Tuesday after previously settling a suit alleging she'd wrongly been suspended from her role, seeking information she said would expose misconduct by the DOD. Arrington, the DOD's former chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment, hit the department with a Freedom of Information Act suit, saying the DOD and the National Security Agency had failed to provide requested information on the May 2021 suspension of her security clearance and her involuntary placement on leave. "This FOIA/Privacy Act lawsuit will ... enable Arrington to expose the...

