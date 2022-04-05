Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-DOD Cybersecurity Official Sues For Docs On Suspension

By Daniel Wilson (April 5, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Former high-ranking U.S. Department of Defense cybersecurity official Katie Arrington sued the Pentagon again on Tuesday after previously settling a suit alleging she'd wrongly been suspended from her role, seeking information she said would expose misconduct by the DOD.

Arrington, the DOD's former chief information security officer for acquisition and sustainment, hit the department with a Freedom of Information Act suit, saying the DOD and the National Security Agency had failed to provide requested information on the May 2021 suspension of her security clearance and her involuntary placement on leave.

"This FOIA/Privacy Act lawsuit will ... enable Arrington to expose the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!