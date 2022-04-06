Real Estate Rumors: Rubell Family, Best Buy, Vivian Dimond

By Andrew McIntyre (April 6, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The Rubell family, known for its decades of art collecting, has purchased a Miami warehouse for $10.7 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Wednesday. The deal is for 1090 N.W. 23rd St., a 45,711-square-foot warehouse, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Jose Carrera, according to the report. Best Buy has inked a deal to lease 501,649 square feet of distribution space in Eastvale, California, Commercial Observer reported Wednesday. The deal is for one building at the six-building LogistiCenter at 6251 Archibald Ave., which is owned by Dermody Properties, according to the report. An entity managed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS