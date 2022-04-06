Nigeria Says Quincecare Ruling Boosts $1.7B JPMorgan Suit

By Richard Crump (April 6, 2022, 4:34 PM BST) -- Nigeria argued at trial on Wednesday that a recent English appellate decision in a case of push payment fraud offered a last-minute push to its $1.7 billion gross negligence claim against JPMorgan. Nigeria has said that JPMorgan's defense had been shot down by a recent appeals court ruling that extended the legal obligation owed by bankers to clients. (iStock.com/kylieellway) Nigeria pointed to the decision on the Quincecare duty — which obliges lenders to hit pause on suspicious transactions — while wrapping up its case against JPMorgan & Chase NA. Nigeria alleges that the investment bank breached its duty to protect the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS