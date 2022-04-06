Grocery Chain Pays $175K In Calif.'s COVID Price Gouge Suit

By Dave Simpson (April 6, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California-based grocery chain has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to end the state's allegations it illegally marked up the price of eggs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a state court settlement announced Tuesday. Smart & Final Stores LLC jacked up the price of four types of premium eggs between March 2020 and June 2020, despite a state of emergency order that triggered statewide price-gouging protections, Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a release Tuesday. Under the settlement filed in San Mateo County Court earlier this week, Smart & Final admits no wrongdoing. "It is unacceptable...

