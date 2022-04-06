NHL Player's Creditors Keep Ch. 11 Conversion Hopes Alive

By Ivan Moreno (April 6, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- An effort to convert Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane's Chapter 7 bankruptcy to a creditor-controlled Chapter 11 plan can proceed despite the player earning less with his current team than with the San Jose Sharks before they cut him, a California federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick's ruling Tuesday keeps alive South River Capital's appeal of a bankruptcy court's decision that blocked its conversion request last year. Kane had asked Judge Orrick to toss the creditor's appeal, saying he made less money now than when South River appealed. At the time, Kane was in the third year of...

