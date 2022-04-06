SEIU Launches FTC Suit Over NJ Co.'s 'No Hire' Rule

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 6, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A Service Employees International Union chapter has called on the Federal Trade Commission to stop a New Jersey-based building services company from restricting its clients' ability to directly hire its employees, saying the policy traps the labor in low-wage jobs at the company. In an announcement Monday, SEIU's Local 32BJ said it's targeting Planned Companies' restrictive covenant barring the building owners from soliciting its workers for six months after the termination of the contract or after the employee leaves the company. Building owners that violate the restrictive covenant must pay three months-worth of the employee's earnings as well as attorney fees...

