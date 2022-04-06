Teamsters Drop Unpaid Benefit Fund Suit Against UPS

By Abby Wargo (April 6, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Trustees of two Teamsters benefit funds told a New Jersey federal court they were dropping a suit claiming UPS owes the funds for failing to kick in required contributions. The Teamsters Pension Trust Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity and the Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund of Philadelphia and Vicinity notified the court Tuesday of the case's dismissal. UPS had not responded to the complaint nor filed for summary judgment, according to the notice. The trustees filed their suit last month claiming UPS violated collective bargaining agreements with Philadelphia-area Teamsters and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it underpaid their benefit funds...

