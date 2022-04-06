Pa. Atty Suspended In NJ For Botching Immigration Cases

By Nick Muscavage (April 6, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based immigration attorney was recently suspended from practicing law in New Jersey for two years after his lack of diligence led to deportation orders for several of his clients wishing to stay in the United States. Douglas Andrew Grannan was suspended by the New Jersey Supreme Court in an order made public on April 1 for violating multiple rules of professional conduct, including failure to communicate with a client, failure to set forth in writing the basis or rate of the fee, and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. His suspension in New Jersey will go into effect on...

