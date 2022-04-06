3rd Circ. Denies Ex-Atty A Retrial In Plots To Kill Witnesses

By Bill Wichert (April 6, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey criminal defense attorney serving multiple terms of life in prison came up short Wednesday in seeking a new trial on murder conspiracy and related charges, with the Third Circuit finding that what he presented as newly discovered evidence likely would not lead to acquittal. Several years after the appeals court upheld Paul Bergrin's conviction and sentence, a circuit panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo's 2020 ruling denying his bid for a new trial, reasoning that a new jury would not be swayed by evidence that he says shows witnesses lied about him conspiring to kill...

