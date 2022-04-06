Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fleet Tech Co. Tells Albright Tracking IP Row Belongs In DC

By Jasmin Jackson (April 6, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Fleet management company Eroad is urging U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright to transfer a software maker's patent suit against it over location-tracking technology out of Texas federal court, arguing Washington, D.C., has dibs on the fight since Eroad filed a declaratory judgment suit there first.

In a motion unsealed Tuesday, Eroad Inc. and its cloud-technology subsidiary Coretex Ltd. said software developer PerDiemCo LLC's claims that they infringed eight patents for tracking technology don't belong on Judge Albright's massive Waco patent suit docket.

According to Eroad, the suit belongs in D.C. federal court under the first-to-file rule — which dictates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!