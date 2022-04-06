Fleet Tech Co. Tells Albright Tracking IP Row Belongs In DC

By Jasmin Jackson (April 6, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Fleet management company Eroad is urging U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright to transfer a software maker's patent suit against it over location-tracking technology out of Texas federal court, arguing Washington, D.C., has dibs on the fight since Eroad filed a declaratory judgment suit there first. In a motion unsealed Tuesday, Eroad Inc. and its cloud-technology subsidiary Coretex Ltd. said software developer PerDiemCo LLC's claims that they infringed eight patents for tracking technology don't belong on Judge Albright's massive Waco patent suit docket. According to Eroad, the suit belongs in D.C. federal court under the first-to-file rule — which dictates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS