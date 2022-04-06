Cleanup Co. Pays $1.4M To End Wages Claim With NY DOL

By Isaac Monterose (April 6, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An environmental cleanup company has agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle complaints from dozens of workers that they were underpaid for a contract with a public utility, the New York State Department of Labor announced Wednesday. According to the department, Miller Environmental Group Inc.'s workers claimed that they were wrongly denied "prevailing wages" for a contract executed for the public utility company PSEG Long Island. Prevailing wage is pay for public work projects at a pay rate established under New York law. Contractors, subcontractors and third parties hired for work by a public entity must comply with the pay rate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS