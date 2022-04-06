Investment Manager Pleads Guilty To Gaming Biz Stock Fraud

By Celeste Bott (April 6, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- An Ohio investment manager pled guilty Wednesday to a wire fraud charge over his role in a pump-and-dump stock fraud scheme he allegedly orchestrated with the founder of a Silicon Valley video streaming service. Bennie Blankenship changed his plea during a remote hearing before U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger on Wednesday morning, admitting he conspired to manipulate the share prices of NanoTech Gaming Inc., a former unit of NanoTech Entertainment Inc. The other nine counts he faces in the government's 10-count indictment, filed in January of last year, will be dismissed at sentencing, per his plea deal, and Blankenship is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS