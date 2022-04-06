NBA Players Union Taps New GC As Bargaining Looms

By Zachary Zagger (April 6, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The union for National Basketball Association players said Wednesday it has promoted longtime in-house attorney Ron Klempner to general counsel as part of a leadership changeover ahead of negotiations for the next league labor agreement. Klempner, a former associate at Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, ascends to the National Basketball Players Association general counsel role after working as a lawyer for the union since 1993, guiding the union through six rounds of labor negotiations and three lockouts. He previously served as interim general counsel in 2014. In the new role, Klempner will be "responsible for protecting, representing, and maximizing players' rights...

