Trucking Co. Can Only Recover $2M For Crash, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (April 6, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An insurer told a Tennessee federal court Wednesday that it should be liable only for up to $2 million in coverage for a trucking company whose employee hit and injured a Georgia driver, saying its policy has a clearly defined limit. In a complaint for declaratory judgment filed Wednesday, Acuity Insurance said its policy with Bobby Fryar Trucking Co. provides $1 million in primary auto liability coverage and another $1 million in excess liability coverage. The Tennessee-based company and its driver, Nathaniel Henry, are currently fighting a lawsuit in Georgia state court over the crash. "Acuity should be obligated to pay...

