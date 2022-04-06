Penske Can't Stop Pension Plan's Expulsion Of Dallas Unit

By Beverly Banks (April 6, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Penske can't halt a Teamsters pension plan from expelling a Penske bargaining unit in Dallas and triggering millions in withdrawal liability for the company, an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the truck rental business could not prove the plan's actions were "arbitrary and capricious." U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood denied Penske's bid for a preliminary injunction against Central States, Southeast & Southwest Areas Pension Plan's threat to expel the company's Dallas-area union to prevent economic harm to the fund. She also vacated her December order granting Penske a temporary restraining order while discovery was ongoing. The judge dismissed Penske's arguments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS