GAO Refuses Call For More Info In Container Contract Row

By Grace Dixon (April 7, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office tossed Sea Box Inc.'s challenge to the terms of two solicitations for freight containers, finding that the Defense Logistics Agency need not specify the threshold sales needed to qualify for preferential treatment afforded to domestic products. The shipping container manufacturer had challenged two solicitations for Tricon shipping containers, arguing that the agency must specify the exact quantities of commercial sales vendors must demonstrate in order to qualify as a commercially available off-the-shelf, or COTS, item. A domestic manufacturer of COTS items need not meet certain evaluation criteria under the Buy American Act affording domestic goods preferential treatment...

