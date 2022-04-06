Claims Court Chides Army For Skipping Talks In $1B Contract

By Grace Dixon (April 6, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has ruled that the U.S. Army failed to justify its decision to drop a proposal from the running for a $1 billion operations and maintenance contract without first discussing the fatal flaws in the proposal with the contractor. The decision takes issue with the Army's approach to awarding the billion-dollar contract to incumbent Vectrus Systems Corp., determining that deficiencies in a mission support component of IAP Worldwide Services Inc.'s competing proposal made it evident that the contractor didn't understand the solicitation. IAP had received an "Unacceptable" rating for its oversight of technical support and staffing...

