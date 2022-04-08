Atty's Moves Are Focus Of Latest Health Fraud Verdict Appeal

By Nathan Hale (April 8, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice pushed back Friday on the latest bid by a Florida mental health hospital's former owner to get the Eleventh Circuit to overturn her conviction for a $67 million Medicare fraud and kickback scheme, saying her trial counsel's experience and the courts' repeated recognition of strong evidence against her undermine her claim of ineffective counsel. In her fourth appeal before the Eleventh Circuit, former Hollywood Pavilion facility owner Karen Kallen-Zury argues the decisions by her trial attorney, Michael S. Pasano of Carlton Fields, not to call additional fact witnesses or introduce certain exculpatory evidence were blunders that...

