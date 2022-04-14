Monsanto Judge Pondering $45M Roundup False Ad Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 14, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday expressed concerns about a nationwide class settlement clearing Monsanto of false advertising claims related to the dangers of its Roundup weedkilling products, saying a $45 million ceiling could be low and consumers aren't clearly notified that they can still file personal injury claims. The deal provides payments to consumers who purchased certain Roundup products and settles a lawsuit claiming that Monsanto falsely advertised and promoted the products by failing to disclose that the active ingredient, glyphosate, could cause cancer or other health problems. The agrochemical giant, owned by Bayer AG, denies that it failed to...

