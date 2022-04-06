Alsup Calls Amazon In-House Atty's LinkedIn Gap 'Suspicious'

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 6, 2022, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Mulling a motion to disqualify Amazon's counsel from litigation accusing the e-commerce giant of infringing MasterObjects Inc.'s search engine patents, U.S. District Judge William Alsup said Wednesday it "looks suspicious" that an Amazon in-house lawyer omitted from his LinkedIn profile a two-year stint at a law firm that represented MasterObjects. U.S. District Judge William Alsup didn't issue a ruling Wednesday on MasterObjects' bid to boot from the case both Amazon's in-house lawyer and outside counsel at Hueston Hennigan LLP, taking the matter under submission. He did, however, deny Amazon's request for sanctions against MasterObjects and its Hosie Rice LLP counsel for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS