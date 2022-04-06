Apple Beats User's Suit Over Deleted ID Account, For Now

By Gina Kim (April 6, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a proposed class action filed by an Apple user who accused the company of deleting his account without notice, finding that the user consented to the practice when he created an Apple ID and that the practices weren't overly harmful or unfair. In a 14-page order, U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. granted Apple's motion to dismiss Matthew Price's suit alleging impermissible liquidated damages, unjust enrichment, equitable relief, conversion, trespass to chattels and numerous state law claims, while giving Price leave to amend some of those claims. The judge rejected Price's argument that...

