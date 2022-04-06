SEC Scores Default Win In Goldman Insider Trading Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 6, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a default win in its insider trading case against a former Goldman Sachs compliance analyst, after the analyst and his counsel failed to respond to the complaint or appear in the case. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in a seven-page order granted the SEC's motion for default judgment, ordering Jose Luis Casero Sanchez to pay more than $1.4 million in civil penalties — representing three times his alleged illegal trading profits — and $471,725 in disgorgement, the amount of his alleged illicit trading profits. The judge also...

