SEC Scores Default Win In Goldman Insider Trading Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 6, 2022, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Wednesday granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a default win in its insider trading case against a former Goldman Sachs compliance analyst, after the analyst and his counsel failed to respond to the complaint or appear in the case.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in a seven-page order granted the SEC's motion for default judgment, ordering Jose Luis Casero Sanchez to pay more than $1.4 million in civil penalties — representing three times his alleged illegal trading profits — and $471,725 in disgorgement, the amount of his alleged illicit trading profits.

The judge also...

