Ga. Judge Walks Back Refusal To Toss Wrongful Death Suit

By Morgan Conley (April 7, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court had a change of heart and dismissed state law consumer protection claims against a medical response company involved in a wrongful death suit, agreeing with the dispatcher the statutes at issue only support claims against individual persons, not companies. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land granted AvantGuard Monitoring Centers LLC's motion for reconsideration and dismissed the claims against the company under Georgia Fair Business Practices Act and Deceptive Practices Toward the Elderly Act. The judge said he initially reached the wrong legal conclusion by giving "short shrift" to AvantGuard's argument that it...

