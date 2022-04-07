Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ga. Judge Walks Back Refusal To Toss Wrongful Death Suit

By Morgan Conley (April 7, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal court had a change of heart and dismissed state law consumer protection claims against a medical response company involved in a wrongful death suit, agreeing with the dispatcher the statutes at issue only support claims against individual persons, not companies.

In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land granted AvantGuard Monitoring Centers LLC's motion for reconsideration and dismissed the claims against the company under Georgia Fair Business Practices Act and Deceptive Practices Toward the Elderly Act.

The judge said he initially reached the wrong legal conclusion by giving "short shrift" to AvantGuard's argument that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!