Fiat Chrysler PHEV Minivan Liable To Explode, Drivers Say

By Lauren Berg (April 6, 2022, 10:27 PM EDT) -- FCA US LLC says its Chrysler Pacifica minivan is "designed to help keep your family safe," but some of the plug-in hybrid models "have a serious risk of exploding and erupting in flames," according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday in California federal court. The 2017 and 2018 models of the plug-in hybrid vehicles have a defect that puts them at a higher risk of catching on fire and exploding, even when the minivan's ignition is turned off, according to the class complaint filed by Rodrigo Nieto Gomez. FCA issued a recall on Feb. 11, saying it hasn't yet identified...

