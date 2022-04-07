Teva Appears Headed For $100M Price-Fixing Payout To AGs

By Bryan Koenig (April 7, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- After last week's $1.45 million settlement with Louisiana's attorney general, a pattern is emerging in Teva's efforts to deal its way out of sprawling price-fixing litigation that could put the generic drugmaker on the hook for about $100 million if it settles with every state enforcer. Louisiana was the second state to settle its claims against Teva, which has found itself at the heart of litigation from most state enforcers suing most of the generic drug industry alongside a variety of private plaintiffs. Teva has released the settlement amounts, which were not disclosed in court filings. The first state to cut a deal...

