FIFA Antitrust Defense No Better Than NCAA's, 2nd Circ. Told

By Zachary Zagger (April 7, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' sports media company told the Second Circuit Thursday that FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation are acting like the NCAA, arguing for special treatment in seeking to avoid antitrust claims over blocking potential La Liga and other foreign league soccer matches in the U.S. Relevent Sports Group attorney Jeffrey Kessler of Winston & Strawn LLP urged a Second Circuit panel during oral argument in New York to revive Relevent's antitrust suit. Kessler said Relevent had properly argued that FIFA blocked La Liga — the top soccer league in Spain — from potentially staging matches in Miami...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS