King & Spalding Adds Reed Smith Health Care Pro In Houston

By Jessica Corso (April 11, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A former Reed Smith LLP partner specializing in False Claims Act litigation has joined King & Spalding LLP's health care practice in Houston, the firm recently announced. Sara Brinkmann spent three years at Reed Smith and has also been in an attorney in the Houston office of Norton Rose Fulbright, according to her LinkedIn profile. King & Spalding announced her addition to the firm on April 5, noting her expertise in representing health care providers in litigation arising out of the FCA. "Sara's skills will be an immediate asset to our Health care clients, and she'll add depth to our growing...

