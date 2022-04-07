Congress Revokes Russian Trade Status, Bars Energy Imports

By Daniel Wilson (April 7, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Congress passed a pair of bipartisan bills on Thursday suspending normal trade relations with and energy imports from Russia, in an attempt to help cut off funding to Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine. H.R. 7108, the Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act, and H.R. 6968, the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act, both passed the Senate in unanimous votes, and were then approved by the House of Representatives in 420-3 and 413-9 votes later in the day. The Suspending Normal Trade Relations bill would suspend the U.S.'s permanent normal trade relations, or PNTR, with Russia and Belarus,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS