King & Spalding Boosts Cyber Group With Ex-Crowell Partner

By Emily Lever (April 8, 2022, 1:47 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding LLP announced Thursday that it has hired a Crowell & Moring LLP cybersecurity partner in New York, boosting its bench at a time when the firm is handling high-profile litigation in the cybersecurity field. Jarno J. Vanto, a certified information privacy professional for both the U.S. and the European Union, specializes in representing clients in industries King & Spalding is proficient in, like transportation and fintech, according to the firm. He joins at a time when King & Spalding is handling suits stemming from Equifax's breach and NSO Group's alleged hack of political dissidents and human rights lawyers....

