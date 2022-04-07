NFL Retirement Plan Can't Duck Ex-Player's ERISA Suit

By Patrick Hoff (April 7, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge denied competing motions for a win in a suit brought by a former Kansas City Chiefs player who said an NFL retirement plan violated federal benefits law when it rejected his request for higher disability benefit payments. U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer in a three-page order Wednesday said neither the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan nor Michael Cloud demonstrated that no factual disputes exist in the suit and that they should be entitled to judgment as a matter of law. "The mere filing … of cross motions for summary judgment neither establishes that there...

