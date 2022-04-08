Marriott Beats NJ Suit Over Injury At Saudi Le Meridien Hotel

By Joyce Hanson (April 8, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A man who sued Marriott International Inc. after he slipped and fell at a Le Meridien hotel failed to revive his personal injury case in New Jersey state appeals court when a panel ruled the corporation did not control the hotel, even though Marriott had acquired Le Meridien's parent company. The appellate panel on Thursday tossed Adel Abdelwahab's slip-and-fall suit, affirming a trial court's July 2020 order granting Marriott's motion for summary judgment. The lower court found nothing in the record would allow a reasonable jury to conclude Marriott had ever owned, controlled, or managed the Le Meridien Towers Makkah in...

