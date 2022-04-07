Europe Appeals Nixed €1B Intel Antitrust Fine To Top Court

By Matthew Perlman (April 7, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- European enforcers have appealed to the bloc's high court a January ruling that nixed a €1.06 billion ($1.2 billion) antitrust fine imposed on U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp. in 2009 over loyalty rebates paid to computer manufacturers. A representative for the European Commission confirmed to Law360 on Thursday that the agency has decided to appeal the General Court's ruling that annulled the fine to the European Court of Justice, in what will be the case's second trip to the high court. Intel is fighting a penalty handed down by the commission in 2009 for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the global...

