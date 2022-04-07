Berkshire Hathaway Unit's $13M TCPA Deal Gets Initial Nod

By Dorothy Atkins (April 7, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday that she would preliminarily approve a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate's certified class action settlement worth roughly $13 million to resolve Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims by tens of thousands of class members, while class counsel plan to seek an additional $2.775 million in fees and costs. During a hearing held via Zoom, Judge Beth Freeman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said she was pleased with the proposed settlement, under which class members who received a call from Berkshire Hathaway affiliate Intero Real Estate Services would receive $350 each. The judge...

