IT Co. Says $70M Race Bias Verdict At Odds With Evidence

By Patrick Hoff (April 7, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A network solutions provider said a $70 million jury verdict won by a group of former workers who said they were singled out for scrutiny and made to work under the eye of security cameras was excessive and in conflict with the evidence presented at a February trial. Glow Networks Inc. said in a three-page filing Wednesday in Texas federal court that the jury should not have deliberated in favor of nine Black former workers and one white ex-employee who accused the company of treating Black employees more harshly than non-Black workers. The workers filed a motion March 23 asking U.S. District...

