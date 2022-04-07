NFL Race Discrimination Case Adds 2 Black Coaches

By Amanda Ottaway (April 7, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Two additional Black football coaches on Thursday joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores' blockbuster race bias suit against the NFL, saying they too faced discriminatory roadblocks as they sought to get and keep head coaching jobs with the league. Steve Wilks and Ray Horton signed on to an amended complaint filed in New York federal court, with Wilks saying he was unfairly fired after a poor first season with the Arizona Cardinals and Horton saying he was given a "sham interview" by the Tennessee Titans in 2016 after they had already secretly chosen a white coach for the role. They're...

