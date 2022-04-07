COVID Closure Can't Nix Delay Damages In $2M Injury Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang (April 7, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court stated in a precedential opinion Thursday that the monthslong shutdown of the state court system due to the pandemic can factor into the calculation of so-called delay damages, and affirmed a $2 million jury verdict in an injury suit against an equipment rental company. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld a Lycoming County jury's verdict in a suit accusing a Mark's Sales & Leasing employee of failing to provide customer Harold Getting with proper instructions on how to operate a riding lawn mower, which led to a rollover incident in which Getting's foot was partially cut off....

