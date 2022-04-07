House OKs $42M In Restaurant Relief But Senate Path Unsure

By Joyce Hanson (April 7, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill to replenish last year's Restaurant Revitalization Fund with an additional $42 million in relief for 2022, but the measure faces an uphill climb in the Senate after winning passage Thursday in the lower chamber with some bipartisan support. Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, Dean Philips of Minnesota and Nydia Velázquez of New York brought the bill to the House floor, where they were joined by Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania in pushing passage of the Relief for Restaurants and Other Hard Hit Small Businesses Act of 2022, according to trade...

