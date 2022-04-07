UPS Says Lost Injury Settlement Payment Is Fla. Firm's Fault

By Nathan Hale (April 7, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- United Parcel Service Inc. asserted Thursday that a Miami-area personal injury law firm and its client bear responsibility for missing funds the shipping giant paid to satisfy a legal settlement because they broke a confidentiality agreement and failed to take proper security measures. In a complaint, Atlanta-based UPS asked a U.S. district court in Miami to grant it a declaratory judgment finding it had satisfied its obligations under a settlement agreement to resolve a personal injury suit over a vehicle crash, but the Haggard Law Firm PA and its client, Edwinn Whitehead, breached the parties' confidentiality agreement and Whitehead should bear...

