Nurses Nab Final Blessing On $3.2M Deal In Trafficking Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (April 7, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A recruitment agency in the Philippines and two nursing homes will pay $3.2 million to 184 nurses who claimed the companies stiffed them on pay and threatened them if they wanted to leave their jobs, after a New York federal judge greenlit the deal Thursday. U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon said the deal between the nurses and Sentosa Nursing Recruitment Agency and New York-based nursing homes Golden Gate Rehabilitation & Health Care Center LLC and Spring Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is "substantively fair." "Against this certain, prompt and effective recovery, litigating this lawsuit to a conclusion would require class members...

