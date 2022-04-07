New York Fed's Top Atty Since 2016 Is Stepping Down

By Dave Simpson (April 7, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Bank of New York announced Thursday that the attorney who has been its general counsel and the head of its legal group for more than five years will step down from those positions and leave the bank later this year. Michael Held, who was promoted to the role in August 2016, is moving into an advisory role to help smooth the transition and will leave the bank in June 2022, the New York Fed said Thursday. "For two and a half decades, Mike has been a dedicated public servant whose efforts have had a meaningful impact supporting the...

