Restaurateur Loses $50M Virus Suit In First NY Appeal Ruling

By Eli Flesch (April 8, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A restaurant operator lost its $50 million bid for coverage of its pandemic losses when the first New York appeals court to rule on such a suit determined that the company failed to allege the kind of physical loss or damage required for coverage. A panel of First Judicial Department judges on Thursday found Consolidated Restaurant Operations Inc. failed to show that the actual presence of the coronavirus at its eateries caused any tangible alterations or damage, precluding coverage. That finding also doomed CRO's claim for coverage under communicable disease provisions in its policy with Swiss Re subsidiary Westport Insurance Corp.,...

