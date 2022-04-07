Prof. Convicted Over China Ties But Judge To Review Verdict

By Jack Queen (April 7, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal jury on Thursday convicted a chemical engineering professor of concealing ties to a Chinese university while receiving U.S. grant funding, even as a judge signaled doubt about the charges stemming from a now-defunct anti-spying initiative at the U.S. Department of Justice. University of Kansas professor Feng "Franklin" Tao was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement, though jurors cleared him on four other charges after a day-and-a-half of deliberations. Prosecutors alleged Tao defrauded the National Science Foundation and U.S. Department of Energy by failing to disclose his work at...

