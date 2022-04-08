4 Key Reasons Courts Reject Educational Malpractice Suits

By Reza Torkzadeh and Allen Wilkinson (April 8, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- On March 8, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania, in the nonprecedential case of Grady v. Aero-Tech Services Inc.,[1] held that the widow of a passenger killed in an aircraft crash could not sue the flight school that allegedly negligently trained the pilot of the plane — who also died in the crash — as such action was for "educational malpractice," and therefore barred. The plaintiff claimed that the flight school's instructors had negligently failed to adequately instruct the pilot on the use of a Cirrus Ballistic Parachute System, which would have prevented the death. The plaintiff contended that the educational malpractice...

