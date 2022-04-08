Children's Hospital Says Retirement Plan Fees Reasonable

By Abby Wargo (April 8, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The Boston Children's Hospital told a federal judge to throw out a proposed class action alleging former employees paid exorbitant recordkeeping fees on the retirement plan, arguing that the plan's costs weren't excessive and the workers didn't suffer any losses. The hospital on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley to dismiss the case, saying they weren't required to pick the lowest-cost option for retirement plans and that the ex-workers hadn't invested in many of the funds they were suing over. The former employees had alleged the hospital violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it overcharged them on recordkeeping...

