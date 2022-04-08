Chicago Office Co. Can't Get Class Status In Union Work Fight

By Lauraann Wood (April 8, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- An office space leaser has again failed to land class treatment for racketeering claims against a property management company it accuses of wrongfully restricting its downtown Chicago tenants to hire only unionized movers and contractors. Wacker Drive Executive Suites LLC has failed to highlight a common question that could steer its claims against Jones Lang LaSalle Americas (Illinois) LP on behalf of the tenants in JLL's 20 buildings, despite having 10 months of discovery after its first class certification request failed, U.S. District Judge Sunil Harjani said Thursday. And since WDES has failed to meet that "more basic requirement" for class certification, "it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS